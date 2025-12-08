Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Suns.
Shannon is under the weather but will shed his questionable tag Monday. The second-year swingman has logged single-digit minutes in three consecutive contests, though he could see a bump in minutes against Phoenix if Anthony Edwards (illness) is ultimately downgraded from questionable to out.
