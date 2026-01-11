Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Without a timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon has been making progress in his recovery from a left foot abductor hallucis strain, but he remains without an official timetable to return.
Shannon will miss his ninth consecutive game Sunday, and without a clear timetable, it's safe to assume he's still not close. Shannon should be viewed as week-to-week moving forward.
