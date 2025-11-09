Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Won't go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Shannon will remain out for a third straight game due to left foot soreness. The wing has averaged 16.4 minutes across seven appearances this season, and with him sidelined, reserves Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland could see added opportunities. Shannon's next chance to return will come Monday on the second half of the back-to-back against the Jazz.
