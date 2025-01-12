Shannon (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Despite being recalled by the Timberwolves from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday, Shannon will not play Monday due to a right ankle sprain. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Warriors.
