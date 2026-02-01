Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis.
Shannon will miss his 20th straight game due to a left foot strain and remains without a clear timetable to return. Prior to the injury, the 25-year-old saw inconsistent minutes, averaging 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game across 22 appearances. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Toronto.
