Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis.

Shannon will miss his 20th straight game due to a left foot strain and remains without a clear timetable to return. Prior to the injury, the 25-year-old saw inconsistent minutes, averaging 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game across 22 appearances. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Toronto.