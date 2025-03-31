Shannon (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Denver.
Shannon will miss his third consecutive contest due to a strained right groin, though his absence shouldn't cause any major waves in the Minnesota rotation. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Nets.
