Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Won't return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to left foot soreness.
Shannon played 10 minutes and missed all three of his shot attempts, including two three-pointers, before being ruled out for the remainder of the game in the fourth quarter. He's seen a reduced role since Mike Conley has returned to action, but Shannon has appeared in 14 straight games for the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Plays just 11 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Will play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Plays five minutes in win•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Adds 10 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Scores 18 points on seven shots•