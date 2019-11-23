Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Available, not starting
Graham (forearm) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, but he will not start.
A left forearm contusion caused Graham to be a late addition to the injury report, but he's ultimately feeling good enough to play. Across the past five games, he's averaging 4.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes.
