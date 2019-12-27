Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Back in starting lineup
Graham is starting Thursday's game against Sacramento, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
The Timberwolves will attempt to jump-start their offense by adding Graham back into the mix. His last start dates back to Dec. 18 against New Orleans, when he finished 10 points along with six rebounds in 22 minutes.
