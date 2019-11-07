Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Bumped from starting five
Graham is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Memphis.
Graham started all six games entering Saturday but he's been increasingly ineffective lately, as he's averaging 3.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 19.5 minutes over the last four games. He was also 4-for-21 on FGA in that stretch. Josh Okogie will enter the starting five in his place.
