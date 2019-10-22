Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Cleared for opener
Graham (hip) will be available to play in Wednesday's season opener against Brooklyn.
Graham was held out of his team's final preseason contest due to an undisclosed injury, but he's been cleared to play in the first game of the regular season in Brooklyn.
