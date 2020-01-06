Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Doesn't see court Sunday
Graham (illness) was available for Sunday's 118-103 win over the Cavaliers but went unused off the bench.
Though he was active after missing the previous three games, Graham didn't see any action, despite coach Ryan Saunders using 13 players in the win. Most likely, the Timberwolves were just erring on the side of caution by giving Graham another game off, but the 26-year-old probably won't play a prominent role even if he returns to action Tuesday in Memphis. Prior to coming down with the illness, Graham had averaged only 16.1 minutes per game in his most recent 10 appearances.
