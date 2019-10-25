Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Draws another start
Graham is starting at small forward Friday against the Hornets, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Graham dropped nine points in the season opener Wednesday against the Nets, logging 35 minutes in a surprise start. He'll get another opportunity to run with the first unit Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Scores nine points in surprise start•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting in opener•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Cleared for opener•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Dressing but not playing•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.