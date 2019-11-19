Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Fails to score in win
Graham grabbed three rebounds and didn't score a point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) across 25 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.
Graham has held down a starting role for most of the 2019-20 season, but his low usage rate while sharing the court with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins has effectively kept him off the radar for fantasy purposes. The scoreless showing Monday was already Graham's second of the season, and he's now been held to single digits in the points column 10 times in the last 12 games. He should be fairly secure in his 25-plus-minute role, however, especially with Jake Layman tending to a foot injury.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Returning to starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Bumped from starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Playing time dwindling•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Draws another start•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Scores nine points in surprise start•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting in opener•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...