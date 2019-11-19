Graham grabbed three rebounds and didn't score a point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) across 25 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.

Graham has held down a starting role for most of the 2019-20 season, but his low usage rate while sharing the court with the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins has effectively kept him off the radar for fantasy purposes. The scoreless showing Monday was already Graham's second of the season, and he's now been held to single digits in the points column 10 times in the last 12 games. He should be fairly secure in his 25-plus-minute role, however, especially with Jake Layman tending to a foot injury.