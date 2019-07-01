Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Headed to Minnesota
Graham will be dealt to the Timberwolves as part of Sunday night's sign-and-trade involving D'Angelo Russell, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It was rumored Sunday night that Graham would be part of the deal, and he'll be re-routed from Golden State to Minnesota. It's unclear at this point if the Wolves will keep Graham around. The fourth-year forward appeared in 35 games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds.
More News
-
NBA Free Agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.