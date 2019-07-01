Graham will be dealt to the Timberwolves as part of Sunday night's sign-and-trade involving D'Angelo Russell, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It was rumored Sunday night that Graham would be part of the deal, and he'll be re-routed from Golden State to Minnesota. It's unclear at this point if the Wolves will keep Graham around. The fourth-year forward appeared in 35 games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds.