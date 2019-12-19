Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Joins starting five
Graham will start Wednesday against the Pelicans.
Coach Ryan Saunders is going with Graham over Robert Covington in this one. As a starter this season, Graham is averaging 6.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 24.0 minutes.
