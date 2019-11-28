Graham left Wednesday's game against the Spurs early due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Graham left partway into the second quarter and was unable to return, though the team didn't officially rule him out. The injury appeared to be centered around his lower body, likely his ankle, though the exact details remain unclear. Pending an official update from the team, look for Graham's availability for Sunday's game against Grizzlies to hinge on his participation in practice over the next couple of days.