Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: On track to play
Graham (forearm) is on track to play Monday against Atlanta, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Graham appears to be trending in the right direction after missing Saturday's tilt with Phoenix due to an unspecified forearm contusion. Assuming he's given the green light, Graham will likely rejoin the starting lineup which would push Jarret Culver back to the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Available, not starting•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Pops up on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Fails to score in win•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Returning to starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Bumped from starting five•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...