Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Playing time dwindling
Graham started and logged 21 minutes for the Timberwolves in Wednesday night's 117-95 loss to the 76ers, putting up six points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one turnover.
While Graham's showing from behind the arc was not promising, backup small forward Jake Layman's performance off the bench is a more pressing issue, as he accounted for six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes played. While neither player contributed significant minutes due to the blowout nature of the contest, it seems clear head coach Ryan Saunders has yet to lock in an obvious starter at small forward. Considering Graham has seen his playing time reduced dramatically since the start of the season, the 26-year-old likely shouldn't be considered a useful fantasy asset except in deep leagues.
