Graham produced just nine points and five rebounds in 40 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 victory over Sacramento.

Graham did his best Tony Snell impression in the double-overtime victory, notching very little despite playing 40 minutes. He has been in and out of the starting lineup this season; however, neither has seen him put up anything close to standard league value. This is unlikely to change and he can be safely left on all waiver wires.

