Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Plays 40 minutes in victory
Graham produced just nine points and five rebounds in 40 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 victory over Sacramento.
Graham did his best Tony Snell impression in the double-overtime victory, notching very little despite playing 40 minutes. He has been in and out of the starting lineup this season; however, neither has seen him put up anything close to standard league value. This is unlikely to change and he can be safely left on all waiver wires.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Back in starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Serviceable line in starting role•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Joins starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Moved to bench Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Probable Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.