Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Pops up on injury report
Graham is listed on Saturday's injury report as questionable against the Suns due to a left forearm contusion.
Graham appears to have injured his arm at some point after Wednesday's loss to the Jazz. Though the injury doesn't appear to be serious, if Graham's forced to miss Saturday's game, look for Jarrett Culver to see extended run.
