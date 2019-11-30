Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Probable Sunday
Graham (forearm) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Graham has been battling a bruised left forearm since Nov. 23, but he has yet to miss more than one game due to the injury. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes.
