Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Monday
Graham (forearm) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Graham was apparently available for Saturday's game against the Suns despite the left forearm bruise, but he didn't end up taking the court. The 26-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 25.4 minutes this season.
