Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Questionable Thursday
Graham (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Graham has missed two straight matchups while dealing with flu-like symptoms. Given the extensive nature of the Wolves' injury report, his presence would be a significant boost Thursday.
