Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Questionable Wednesday
Graham (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Graham missed Monday's game against the Nets due to an illness, and he's at risk of missing a second straight contest. More information on his status could arrive following the Timberwolves morning shootaround.
