Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Questionble Monday
Graham is questionable for Monday's game against Brooklyn due to an illness.
The fourth-year forward's at risk of missing Monday's matchup with his former team after following ill over the weekend. If he's unable to go, Josh Okogie's the best bet to join the starting five.
