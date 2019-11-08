Graham will start Friday's game against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Graham came off the bench during the Wolves' previous game, but coach Ryan Saunders is reverting back to what he had been going with previously, which was six straight games with Graham as a starter. In that role, Graham is averaging 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals.