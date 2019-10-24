Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Scores nine points in surprise start
Graham started at small forward and scored nine points with six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn.
Graham was a surprise starter and logged heavy minutes as he added a defensive presence to Minnesota's starting unit. It's not clear if he'll remain a starter as his usage could be dictated by matchups. Still, he could be someone to pick up in deeper leagues if he's going to get significant playing time.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting in opener•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Cleared for opener•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Dressing but not playing•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Nets' Treveon Graham: In starting lineup•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...