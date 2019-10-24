Play

Graham started at small forward and scored nine points with six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn.

Graham was a surprise starter and logged heavy minutes as he added a defensive presence to Minnesota's starting unit. It's not clear if he'll remain a starter as his usage could be dictated by matchups. Still, he could be someone to pick up in deeper leagues if he's going to get significant playing time.

