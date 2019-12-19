Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Serviceable line in starting role
Graham ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to New Orleans.
Graham moved into the starting lineup Wednesday and finished with moderate production. He has spent time in with the starters this season but is yet to establish any sort of consistent role. Even when receiving meaningful minutes, Graham has struggled to put up value outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Joins starting five•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Moved to bench Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Probable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Leaves game early•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.