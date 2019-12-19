Graham ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to New Orleans.

Graham moved into the starting lineup Wednesday and finished with moderate production. He has spent time in with the starters this season but is yet to establish any sort of consistent role. Even when receiving meaningful minutes, Graham has struggled to put up value outside of the deepest formats.