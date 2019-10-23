Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting in opener
Graham will start during Wednesday's season opener against the Nets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Graham was good in his 50 preseason minutes, racking up 33 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists. It's unclear how many minutes he'll play, but Graham could end up as an interesting add off most waiver wires depending on his this week goes.
