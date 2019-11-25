Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting Monday
Graham (forearm) is starting Monday against the Hawks.
As expected, Graham has been cleared to return Monday after missing Saturday's game due to a left forearm contusion. Through 15 games this season, Graham is averaging 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.5 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: On track to play•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Available, not starting•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Pops up on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Fails to score in win•
-
Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Returning to starting five•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...