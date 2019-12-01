Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Starting Sunday
Graham (forearm) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Graham was probable with a bruised left forearm, so it's not a major surprise to see him good to go Sunday. The 26-year-old played a season-low 13 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Spurs, but he had three full days to help him avoid missing a game.
