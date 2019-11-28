Graham (forearm) will start Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Despite being listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's match due to an ongoing forearm issue, Graham will take his usual spot in the starting lineup. He's averaged a career-high 25.3 minutes per game this season, contributing 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his time on the floor.