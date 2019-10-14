Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Team-high scoring total in win
Graham provided 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 12 minutes during the Timberwolves' 131-101 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Sunday.
Graham's scoring total paced the Timberwolves for the night, with the fourth-year wing getting some run with the starting five. Graham has the ability to fill in at both shooting guard and small forward, although considering Minnesota's fairly deep roster, he could face an uphill battle to log anywhere close to the career-high 20.4 minutes per contest he saw last season in Brooklyn.
