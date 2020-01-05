Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Will play
Graham (illness) will be available Sunday against the Cavs.
Graham missed three straight games with an illness, but he'll be back to availability Sunday night. the forward has been a fairly valuable bench piece for the Wolves, but he's not a fantasy consideration in most formats.
