Timberwolves' Treveon Graham: Won't go against Brooklyn
Graham (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Graham was deemed questionable earlier in the day due to illness, and the team has now ruled him out for Monday's matchup. Josh Okogie could enter the starting five in Graham's place.
