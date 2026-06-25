Timberwolves' Trey Kaufman-Renn: Selected by Minnesota

Kaufman-Renn was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Kaufman-Renn logged 147 regular-season games for Purdue, averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.4 steals across 21.8 minutes per contest. He's a capable scorer on the inside and is a sound passer, though his three-point shooting needs some work. All things considered, Kaufman-Renn will need time to develop, so it's unknown how long it could take before he earns consistent minutes for the Timberwolves moving ahead.