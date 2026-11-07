Lyles ended with five points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-109 win over New Orleans.

Lyles left the scoring to others, as he instead led all players in rebounding on the night while making an impact on defense. It was the first time this season the veteran big has pulled down double-digit boards or even played more than 22 minutes, but if second-year center Joan Beringer (nose) misses more time, there will be more court time available on the second unit for Lyles.