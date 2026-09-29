Lyles said Monday that he hopes to provide veteran leadership and confidence to Minnesota's locker room during the 2026-27 season, Andrew Dukowitz of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 30-year-old forward returns to the NBA after spending last season with Real Madrid, where he averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in EuroLeague competition. Lyles signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in July and appears willing to embrace a mentorship role, though he could also contribute to the Timberwolves' frontcourt rotation following the offseason departures of Julius Randle and Naz Reid.