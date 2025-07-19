Newton contributed 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 Summer League loss to the Rockets.

Newton did almost all he could Saturday, notching a double-double with points and assists, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. The guard appeared in eight brief regular-season games with the Pacers and Timberwolves during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring in just one of those outings.