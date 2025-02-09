The Timberwolves recalled Newton from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.
Newton will rejoin the parent club ahead of its game against Cleveland on Monday. Since being claimed off waivers from the Pacers on Jan. 3, Newton has made just one one-minute appearance for Minnesota.
