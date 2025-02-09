The Timberwolves transferred Newton from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.
Newton will rejoin the parent club ahead of its game against Cleveland on Monday. The two-way guard has played only three minutes across two NBA appearances since Dec. 1, though he could crack the rotation if Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) remain on the shelf.
