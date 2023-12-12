Brown closed with five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to New Orleans.

Brown entered the starting lineup due to Anthony Edwards out with a hip injury, finishing with a handful of points and rebounds in a balanced showing. Brown has provided the Timberwolves with nice depth off the bench this season and he has stepped up even more as of late with 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.1 minutes over his last 10 outings.