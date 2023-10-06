Brown totaled six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Although Brown came off the bench during Thursday's preseason opener, he was relatively efficient from beyond the arc and also contributed on the boards in the win. He made 76 appearances (45 starts) for the Lakers last year and averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. The 24-year-old should be in the mix to serve as one of the primary backups to Jaden McDaniels on the wing once the regular season gets underway.