Brown will rejoin the reserves for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Brown made a pair of consecutive starts with Anthony Edwards (hip) sidelined, but he'll return to the bench with Edwards back in action. Through 13 games off the bench, Brown is averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds across 11.2 minutes.
