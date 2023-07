Brown agreed to a deal with the Timberwolves on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While the terms of the contract are yet to be announced, Brown will be headed to Minnesota after spending the previous season with the Lakers. In 2022-23, he averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes across 76 appearances. Brown also shot 38.1 percent on 3.7 three-point attempts per game and should be a solid bench piece for the Timberwolves.