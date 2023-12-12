Brown is starting Monday's game against the Pelicans,
Troy Brown will get a chance to run with the first unit with Anthony Edwards (hip) ruled out and Jaden McDaniels set to come off the bench. Brown's last start dates back to Dec. 2 against Charlotte when he put up nine points to go along with three boards, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes.
