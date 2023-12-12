Brown closed with five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to New Orleans.

With Anthony Edwards (hip) out, Brown entered the starting lineup. Brown has provided the Timberwolves with depth contributions this season, and he has stepped up even more as of late, averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.1 minutes over his last 10 outings.