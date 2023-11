Brown chipped in four points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across five minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the Nuggets.

Brown was a DNP-CD during Monday's loss to Atlanta, but he saw a handful of minutes off the bench Wednesday. He was efficient with his limited minutes but shouldn't be on fantasy radars at this point after he averaged just 1.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game over his first three games with the Timberwolves.