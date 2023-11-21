Brown ended Monday's 117-100 victory over the Knicks with five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes.

Jaden McDaniels (ankle) left the contest after just four minutes, opening up more playing time for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Brown. Alexander-Walker was the primary beneficiary, starting the second half in McDaniels' absence and ending with 33 minutes. However, Brown's role also increased, as he finished with season highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes played. If McDaniels is forced to miss extended time, Brown could carve out a more consistent bench role, but he doesn't need to be on fantasy radars in standard leagues.